Prayut concerned about people, ready to bring Thai people back from Wuhan
BANGKOK (NNT) – Regarding the corona virus outbreak, the Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is concerned about the effects on the population and is ready to bring Thai people back from Wuhan as soon as possible. He has also provided moral support to public health practitioners and related parties.
Government Spokesperson Narumon Pinyosinwat disclosed today that Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has been closely following the effects of the corona virus outbreak since last week and remains concerned about the welfare and safety of Thai people in Wuhan and other cities in China because the health and safety of Thai people is the most important responsibility of those in government. He vowed to take good care of all Thai people both in Thailand and abroad.
