Sun. Feb 2nd, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Prayut concerned about people, ready to bring Thai people back from Wuhan

1 min read
10 mins ago TN
Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha in Russia

Meeting with Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha in Russia. Photo: kremlin.ru.


BANGKOK (NNT) – Regarding the corona virus outbreak, the Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is concerned about the effects on the population and is ready to bring Thai people back from Wuhan as soon as possible. He has also provided moral support to public health practitioners and related parties.

Government Spokesperson Narumon Pinyosinwat disclosed today that Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has been closely following the effects of the corona virus outbreak since last week and remains concerned about the welfare and safety of Thai people in Wuhan and other cities in China because the health and safety of Thai people is the most important responsibility of those in government. He vowed to take good care of all Thai people both in Thailand and abroad.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

UK Police Say Man Shot, Several Injured in ‘Islamist-Related’ Incident in South London

23 mins ago TN
1 min read

King sends message of his deep concern over coronavirus outbreak in China

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Human transmission of coronavirus confirmed in Thailand

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Prayut concerned about people, ready to bring Thai people back from Wuhan

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

3 dead in Samut Prakan accidents

17 mins ago TN
1 min read

UK Police Say Man Shot, Several Injured in ‘Islamist-Related’ Incident in South London

23 mins ago TN
1 min read

WHO Philippines Confirms First Death From Wuhan Coronavirus Outside China

11 hours ago TN

About TN

Copyright © 2019 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close