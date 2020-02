NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Nisit Yanyongnawakit planned a big party for his beloved Liverpool football team, to celebrate their league championship, but the local Red Army instead marked his cremation.

Some 500 friends, and even the chief of the cremation rite, all wore Red Army kit at Wat Ban Nong Preu in Phimai district on Sunday as they bid their last farewell to Nisit.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert

BANGKOK POST

