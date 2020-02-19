Wed. Feb 19th, 2020

Suspect in Bangkok shopping mall shooting taken into custody

Ban Laem Thai-Cambodian Border in Phetchaburi

Ban Laem Thai-Cambodian Border in Phetchaburi district. Photo: KAI LARS SCHERER.


The suspected gunman, who allegedly shot and killed his ex-wife and wounded another person at a beauty clinic in the Century Plaza shopping mall near the Victory Monument in Bangkok on Tuesday, has been arrested by police in Phetchaburi province.

The suspect, identified as Danusorn Noomcharoen, was apprehended by a team of police from the Metropolitan Police Bureau and Phya Thai police station at a rented house in Phetchaburi province at dawn today. He has been taken to Phya Thai police station for questioning.

Thai PBS World

