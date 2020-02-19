Suspect in Bangkok shopping mall shooting taken into custody





The suspected gunman, who allegedly shot and killed his ex-wife and wounded another person at a beauty clinic in the Century Plaza shopping mall near the Victory Monument in Bangkok on Tuesday, has been arrested by police in Phetchaburi province.

The suspect, identified as Danusorn Noomcharoen, was apprehended by a team of police from the Metropolitan Police Bureau and Phya Thai police station at a rented house in Phetchaburi province at dawn today. He has been taken to Phya Thai police station for questioning.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

