Israel has banned all non-Israelis who have been in Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Macau in the previous 14 days.

The Thai embassy in Tel Aviv said the ban followed the Israeli Health Ministry’s imposition of a 14-day quarantine on visitors from the four countries and territories, part of its measures to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

