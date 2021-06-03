3.2m signed up for Sinopharm jabs, Thailand’s mRNA vaccine candidate enters human trials

Postponed vaccinations of elderly, those with specific diseases in Bangkok to resume on Wednesday
BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s provider of Sinopharm vaccine has seen 3.2 million people sign up for the alternative offering in the government’s main vaccination drive, while Thailand’s homegrown mRNA COVID-19 vaccine has entered human trials.
Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA), the sole provider of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine in Thailand as an alternative offering to the government’s national inoculation campaign announced it has received a list of 3,182,006 million people who wish to get Sinopharm jabs, sent via 6,938 organizations.
With the vaccine requiring a 2-dose regimen, the academy would need a supply of more than 6 million doses to serve all the people signed up.
