  • June 15, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 3.2m signed up…

3.2m signed up for Sinopharm jabs, Thailand’s mRNA vaccine candidate enters human trials

3.2m signed up for Sinopharm jabs, Thailand’s mRNA vaccine candidate enters human trials

COVID-19 vaccination service at the Pathum Thani Provincial Administrative Organization. Photo: Chulabhorn Royal Academy. www.cra.ac.th.



BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s provider of Sinopharm vaccine has seen 3.2 million people sign up for the alternative offering in the government’s main vaccination drive, while Thailand’s homegrown mRNA COVID-19 vaccine has entered human trials.

Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA), the sole provider of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine in Thailand as an alternative offering to the government’s national inoculation campaign announced it has received a list of 3,182,006 million people who wish to get Sinopharm jabs, sent via 6,938 organizations.

With the vaccine requiring a 2-dose regimen, the academy would need a supply of more than 6 million doses to serve all the people signed up.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Postponed vaccinations of elderly, those with specific diseases in Bangkok to resume on Wednesday
Bangkok

Postponed vaccinations of elderly, those with specific...

June 15, 2021
Prayut Apologizes for Vaccine Management Problems
News

Prayut Apologizes for Vaccine Management Problems

June 15, 2021
Human Trial Starts for ChulaCov19 Vaccine
News

Human Trial Starts for ChulaCov19 Vaccine

June 15, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.