GPO to Increase Favipiravir Production







BANGKOK, Aug 3 (TNA) – The Government Pharmaceutical Organization plans to produce more than 40 million tablets of favipiravir per month from October onwards.

GPO managing director Dr Witoon Danwiboon said GPO already started the local production of antiviral drug favipiravir after the Food and Drug Administration had registered it on July 13.

