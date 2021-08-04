  • August 4, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. GPO to Increase…

GPO to Increase Favipiravir Production

GPO to Increase Favipiravir Production

The U.S. Army personnel in conjunction with the Thai Ministry of Public Health, the National Institute of Allergy and infectious Disease, the National Institutes of Health, Sanofi Pasteur and Global Solutions for Infectious Diseases have uncovered successful results for an AIDS vaccination. Photo: USAMC-AFRIMS / United States Army.



BANGKOK, Aug 3 (TNA) – The Government Pharmaceutical Organization plans to produce more than 40 million tablets of favipiravir per month from October onwards.

GPO managing director Dr Witoon Danwiboon said GPO already started the local production of antiviral drug favipiravir after the Food and Drug Administration had registered it on July 13.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Thailand reports daily record of 20,200 COVID cases, 188 fatalities on Wednesday
News

Thailand reports daily record of 20,200 COVID...

August 4, 2021
Restaurants at malls not allowed to sell takeaways directly to customers
News

Restaurants at malls not allowed to sell...

August 4, 2021
190 drivers refused entry to Phuket on first day of’island isolation’
Phuket

190 drivers refused entry to Phuket on...

August 4, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.