Thailand reports daily record of 20,200 COVID cases, 188 fatalities on Wednesday
190 drivers refused entry to Phuket on first day of’island isolation’
PHUKET: A total 190 drivers were refused entry to Phuket at the Phuket Check Point onto the island yesterday (Aug 3) on the first day of the ‘island isolation’ from domestic arrivals from the mainland.
The news came from Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Col Aganit Danpitaksat during a live broadcast from the Sandbox Emergency Operations Center (EOC) this morning (Aug 4).
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By The Phuket News