Temple Isolation established to handle increase in COVID infected Buddhist monks







BANGKOK (NNT) – Priest Hospital under the Department of Medical Services in collaboration with Wat Suthi Wararam Temple, has established a temple isolation facility at the temple in order to handle an increase in COVID-19 infected Buddhist monks as well as secular members in Bangkok.

The Abbot of Wat Suthi Wararam, Phra Suthee Rattanapandit said today that as COVID cases surge, the temple will support their public welfare by preparing a building with beds, supplies, food, drinking water and utility expense coverage for COVID infected patients.

Reporter: Paparorn Promlerd,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

