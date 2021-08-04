  • August 4, 2021
  3. Temple Isolation established…

Temple Isolation established to handle increase in COVID infected Buddhist monks

Buddhists keeping physical distance during COVID-19 at Wat Mahathat Yuwarat Rangsarit, Bangkok on the Buddhist Atthami Bucha day. Photo: Chainwit. CC BY-SA 4.0.



BANGKOK (NNT) – Priest Hospital under the Department of Medical Services in collaboration with Wat Suthi Wararam Temple, has established a temple isolation facility at the temple in order to handle an increase in COVID-19 infected Buddhist monks as well as secular members in Bangkok.

The Abbot of Wat Suthi Wararam, Phra Suthee Rattanapandit said today that as COVID cases surge, the temple will support their public welfare by preparing a building with beds, supplies, food, drinking water and utility expense coverage for COVID infected patients.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paparorn Promlerd,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



