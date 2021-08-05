Prayut orders Public Health Ministry to send 750,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to vaccination stations







BANGKOK (NNT) – Following the temporary closure of 25 COVID-19 vaccination stations, run by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and the private sector, due to vaccine allocation issues, Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, has ordered the Ministry of Public Health to deliver 750,000 doses directly to these stations this month.

Gen. Prayut directed Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, to address the vaccine allocation issue, ensuring that doses are delivered to the 25 vaccination stations, which are situated outside health institutions across Bangkok. Mr. Anutin and Secretary-General of the National Security Council (NSC), Gen. Nattaphon Narkphanit, as Director of the Center for the COVID-19 Situation’s Administration’s (CCSA) Operations Center, had a meeting and agreed that the Department of Disease Control would deliver 1,000 doses directly to each of these stations per day, without going through the BMA. In all, 25,000 doses will be delivered per day, amounting to 750,000 doses this month. The quantity is compatible with the capacity of each station, and a delivery plan is being developed.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand





