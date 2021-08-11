  • August 11, 2021
Applications for Thailand’s ‘ChulaCov19’ Vaccine Trial Volunteers Closes before Due Date

ChulaCov19-vaccine inoculation. Photo: Chulalongkorn University.



BANGKOK (NNT) – The Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University has announced the closure of applications for volunteers to trial the ‘ChulaCov19’ vaccine on 7 August, three days before the due date, as they already have the required number of volunteers.

The Thai mRNA vaccine candidate volunteer registration opened on 3 August. Volunteers were required to be in the 56-75 years age range with no congenital diseases, have never been COVID-19 infected and not have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter : Woraprat Lerpaisal
National News Bureau of Thailand



