Applications for Thailand’s ‘ChulaCov19’ Vaccine Trial Volunteers Closes before Due Date







BANGKOK (NNT) – The Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University has announced the closure of applications for volunteers to trial the ‘ChulaCov19’ vaccine on 7 August, three days before the due date, as they already have the required number of volunteers.

The Thai mRNA vaccine candidate volunteer registration opened on 3 August. Volunteers were required to be in the 56-75 years age range with no congenital diseases, have never been COVID-19 infected and not have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter : Woraprat Lerpaisal

National News Bureau of Thailand





