  • August 11, 2021
6 Policemen Injured, 6 Protesters Arrested in Bangkok

Protester pushed by riot police in Bangkok during 2020 protests. Photo: Prachatai / YouTube. CC BY 3.0.



BANGKOK, Aug 11 (TNA) – Six policemen were injured, six protesters were arrested and nearly 100 motorcycles of wrongdoers were seized in a clash between security officers and anti-government demonstrators in inner districts.

Pol Maj Gen Piya Tavichai, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said that the clash followed the “car mob” that the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration organized at Ratchaprasong intersection at 1pm.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



