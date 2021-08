PATHUM THANI: Three people were killed and four others injured when a small truck crashed into two motorcycles and a sidecar in Thanyaburi district early on Wednesday.

The accident occurred shortly before 6am at the mouth of Soi 45 on Rangsit-Nakhon Nayok road in tambon Prachathipat, Pol Lt Col Sawat Kongkaew, an investigator at Pratunam Chulalongkorn police station, said.

Pongpat Wongyala

BANGKOK POST