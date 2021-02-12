February 12, 2021

Two big ‘fresh food’ markets closed in Rangsit amid COVID-19 scare

Future Park, and Saraburi Road signs on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road (Highway 31), Pathum Thani

Future Park, and Saraburi Road signs on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road (Highway 31), Pathum Thani. Photo: Olga Ozik / Pixabay.


PATHUM THANI: Two big fresh food markets in the Rangsit area of outer northern Bangkok have been closed for five days after 60 people there tested positive for Covid-19.

They are in Pathum Thani province. The provincial communicable disease committee, chaired by the governor, ordered the closure of the Suchart market and Pornpat market, both in tambon Prachathipat of Thanyaburi district, from Friday to Tuesday, inclusive.

Full story: Bangkok Post

