Two big 'fresh food' markets closed in Rangsit amid COVID-19 scare
PATHUM THANI: Two big fresh food markets in the Rangsit area of outer northern Bangkok have been closed for five days after 60 people there tested positive for Covid-19.
They are in Pathum Thani province. The provincial communicable disease committee, chaired by the governor, ordered the closure of the Suchart market and Pornpat market, both in tambon Prachathipat of Thanyaburi district, from Friday to Tuesday, inclusive.
Pongpat Wongyala
BANGKOK POST