Thai Police Seize Largest Ever Cache of Child Sex Abuse Photographs





Thai police said Thursday they had arrested a 28-year-old Thai man and seized more than half a million photographs of child sex abuse – the largest ever cache – as part of an investigation into an international child-porn ring.

Police charged the suspect, Danudej Saengkaew, who claimed to work as a child model agent, with multiple sexual offenses against minors, said Korawat Panprapakorn, director general, Department of Special Investigation.

“It can be assumed that the archive of more than 500,000 obscene pictures of children are the biggest ever found – they showed sexual harassment of thousands of children,” a police press release said.

DSI officials said Danudej faces charges of uploading obscene materials, attempted rape of a minor/rape of a minor, child molestation, and abduction of a minor. Of these charges, attempted rape of a minor/rape of a minor carries a sentence of life in prison.

Danudei was arrested following a raid at his Nene Modeling home office in Pathum Thani, north of Bangkok, police said, adding that Australian Federal Police (AFP) had tipped off their Thai counterparts about the suspect’s location.

AFP previously gave Thai police information about an alleged associate of the suspect, Tagorn Attapathomchai, who was arrested in Bangkok last year.

