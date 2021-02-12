February 12, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thai Police Seize Largest Ever Cache of Child Sex Abuse Photographs

2 min read
12 hours ago TN
Expressway in Pathum Thani

Expressway in Pathum Thani. Photo: David Rubin / flickr.


Thai police said Thursday they had arrested a 28-year-old Thai man and seized more than half a million photographs of child sex abuse – the largest ever cache – as part of an investigation into an international child-porn ring.

Police charged the suspect, Danudej Saengkaew, who claimed to work as a child model agent, with multiple sexual offenses against minors, said Korawat Panprapakorn, director general, Department of Special Investigation.

“It can be assumed that the archive of more than 500,000 obscene pictures of children are the biggest ever found – they showed sexual harassment of thousands of children,” a police press release said.

DSI officials said Danudej faces charges of uploading obscene materials, attempted rape of a minor/rape of a minor, child molestation, and abduction of a minor. Of these charges, attempted rape of a minor/rape of a minor carries a sentence of life in prison.

It’s possible to walk from Europe to Thailand? 26-year-old Meigo Märk did it

Danudei was arrested following a raid at his Nene Modeling home office in Pathum Thani, north of Bangkok, police said, adding that Australian Federal Police (AFP) had tipped off their Thai counterparts about the suspect’s location.

AFP previously gave Thai police information about an alleged associate of the suspect, Tagorn Attapathomchai, who was arrested in Bangkok last year.

Full story: BenarNews

Nontarat Phaicharoen
Bangkok

Copyright ©2021, BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Thailand records 175 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

11 hours ago TN
1 min read

PM Prayut Extends His Best Wishes on Chinese New Year

1 day ago TN
1 min read

201 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Tourist dies after falling off rock in Nong Khai

2 mins ago TN
1 min read

Police bust pool villa birthday party and arrest 36 in Pattaya area

11 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand records 175 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

11 hours ago TN
1 min read

Chulalongkorn University closed until end of month to contain COVID-19 spread

12 hours ago TN