BANGKOK, Feb 8 (TNA) – The Department of Special Investigation cracked down on the fwiptv.cc website that was a major network of pirate movies and TV programs.

About 50 officials of the DSI raided four places in Nonthaburi province and another location in Nakhon Pathom province that were suspected of operating the fwiptv.cc website.

