February 7, 2021

Tourism Ministry Seeks Vaccines for Tourism Industry, push vaccine passport

Koh Poda island in Krabi

Longtail boat at Koh Poda island in Krabi. Photo: Ioana Maria (Pixabay).


BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourism and Sports Ministry will request for 5 million doses of vaccination for the tourism industry and also push a vaccine passport measure to enable foreigners to return in the third quarter of this year.

Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the vaccines are required for 2.5 million employees in the high-risk tourism sector, focusing on major tourist cities.

According to the reopening plan, Thailand will accept foreign tourists in the second half of this year, targeting 5-10 million visitors.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter : Paphamon Arayasukawat
