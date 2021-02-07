Tourism Ministry Seeks Vaccines for Tourism Industry, push vaccine passport





BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourism and Sports Ministry will request for 5 million doses of vaccination for the tourism industry and also push a vaccine passport measure to enable foreigners to return in the third quarter of this year.

Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the vaccines are required for 2.5 million employees in the high-risk tourism sector, focusing on major tourist cities.

According to the reopening plan, Thailand will accept foreign tourists in the second half of this year, targeting 5-10 million visitors.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter : Paphamon Arayasukawat

National News Bureau of Thailand

