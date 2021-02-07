February 7, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Chinese New Year’s day declared a special public holiday

1 min read
9 mins ago TN
Yaowarat Road is the centre of Bangkok's Chinatown

Yaowarat Road is the centre of Bangkok's Chinatown. Chinese immigrants and their descendants form the largest ethnic group in the city. Photo: Ninara.


The government has declared Chinese New Year’s day, which falls on Friday February 12th, a special public holiday and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is encouraging Thai people, not just those of Chinese descent, to spend during the long weekend, as a boost for the economy, said Ms. Traisulee Traisoranakul, deputy government spokesperson, on Sunday.

As Thais of Chinese descent will be buying additional food, other festive items and offerings to their ancestors before Chinese New Year, she said that the prime minister has instructed the Internal Trade Department to make sure that vendors do not take advantage of consumers by hiking prices.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Chinese New Year's day declared a special public holiday 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Tourism Ministry Seeks Vaccines for Tourism Industry, push vaccine passport

4 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand logs 237 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

11 mins ago TN
1 min read

490 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 450 in Samut Sakhon

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Tourism Ministry Seeks Vaccines for Tourism Industry, push vaccine passport

4 mins ago TN
1 min read

Chinese New Year’s day declared a special public holiday

9 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand logs 237 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

11 mins ago TN
1 min read

Scores Feared Dead After Himalayan Glacier Burst Sparks Massive Flood in India

22 mins ago TN