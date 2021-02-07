Chinese New Year’s day declared a special public holiday





The government has declared Chinese New Year’s day, which falls on Friday February 12th, a special public holiday and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is encouraging Thai people, not just those of Chinese descent, to spend during the long weekend, as a boost for the economy, said Ms. Traisulee Traisoranakul, deputy government spokesperson, on Sunday.

As Thais of Chinese descent will be buying additional food, other festive items and offerings to their ancestors before Chinese New Year, she said that the prime minister has instructed the Internal Trade Department to make sure that vendors do not take advantage of consumers by hiking prices.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

