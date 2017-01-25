TCC sees highest Chinese New Year spending in 10 years

BANGKOK, 25 January 2017 (NNT) – The Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) has estimated that over 50 billion baht will circulate during the coming Chinese New Year festival, the highest figure in 10 years.

Director of the TCC’s Center for Economic and Business Forecasting Thanawat Polwichai has revealed that a survey into consumption behavior during the Chinese New Year celebration has indicated produce prices are up, exports are expanding and the effects of 0 Dollar Tours is waning, all together creating circumstances that could allow spending during the holiday to reach over 55 billion baht, the highest such figure in a decade. The spending is believed to benefit economic figures in the first quarter of this year.

