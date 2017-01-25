Trump’s Speech Shows ‘US Takes Threat of Radical Islam in Balkans Seriously’

President Trump’s inaugural speech where he reiterated the promises he had made while on the campaign trail sent an encouraging signal to his supporters, the head of the Bosnian Serb Republic’s office in Washington, Obrad Kesic, told Sputnik Serbia.

Kesic said that Donald Trump was the first US president to criticize radical Islam in his inaugural address.

“[His speech] was also a blow to the political establishment, which avoids using the term of ‘radical Islam.’ Trump made it perfectly clear that terrorism and radical Islam go hand in hand, that it is not separate radical groups we deal with but an ideology that must be defeated,” Kesic told Sputnik Serbia.

Full story: sputniknews.com