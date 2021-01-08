Thaksin’s top cop has a new mission – a corruption-free, developed Pathum Thani





With fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra as his role model, Pol Lt-General Camronwit Toopkrajank is on a mission to turn his hometown of Pathum Thani into a highly developed city.

The mission will become official as soon as the Election Commission (EC) endorses his win in the poll for Pathum Thani Provincial Administration Organisation (PAO)’s top post.

Covering the north of metropolitan Bangkok, Pathum Thani has always been considered a strategically crucial seat of power.

