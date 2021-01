BANGKOK, Jan 8 (TNA) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) prepares to set up a field hospital for Covid-19 patients with no or mild symptoms.

Silapasuay Raweesangsoon, BMA permanent secretary said the City Hall prepared 500-600 beds at Bang Khun Thian Geriatric Hospital to receive the infected people who either were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms from maximum control zones.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

