Chulalongkorn University closed until end of month to contain COVID-19 spread





Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University has now closed its campus until February 28th and is urging all its staff and students not to leave their lodgings or meet other people during the lockdown period, in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the university reported that 16 employees, most of whom reside in dormitories on-campus, tested positive for coronavirus and are undergoing treatment.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



