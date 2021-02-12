February 12, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Chulalongkorn University closed until end of month to contain COVID-19 spread

1 min read
42 mins ago TN
View of Chulalongkorn University

View of Chulalongkorn University. Photo: Chulalongkorn University.


Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University has now closed its campus until February 28th and is urging all its staff and students not to leave their lodgings or meet other people during the lockdown period, in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the university reported that 16 employees, most of whom reside in dormitories on-campus, tested positive for coronavirus and are undergoing treatment.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Chulalongkorn University closed until end of month to contain COVID-19 spread 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Two big ‘fresh food’ markets closed in Rangsit amid COVID-19 scare

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

Protests move to Pathumwan police station, tear gas fired

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Explosions near Myanmar Embassy Came from Firecrackers

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Police bust pool villa birthday party and arrest 36 in Pattaya area

2 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand records 175 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

12 mins ago TN
1 min read

Chulalongkorn University closed until end of month to contain COVID-19 spread

42 mins ago TN
1 min read

Two big ‘fresh food’ markets closed in Rangsit amid COVID-19 scare

1 hour ago TN