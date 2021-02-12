Chulalongkorn University closed until end of month to contain COVID-19 spread

Chulalongkorn University closed until end of month to contain COVID-19 spread1 min read
Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University has now closed its campus until February 28th and is urging all its staff and students not to leave their lodgings or meet other people during the lockdown period, in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19.
On Wednesday, the university reported that 16 employees, most of whom reside in dormitories on-campus, tested positive for coronavirus and are undergoing treatment.
By Thai PBS World