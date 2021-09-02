  • September 2, 2021
14,956 new COVID-19 cases, 262 more deaths on Thursday

COVID-19 checkpoint in Nong Khai province. Photo: Prachatai / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



There were 262 more Covid-19 fatalities and 14,956 new cases recorded during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Thursday morning.

There were 14,600 cases in the general population and 356 among prison inmates. They included two overseas visitors to Phuket under the sandbox tourism programme – one from Israel and one from the UK.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



