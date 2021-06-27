  • June 27, 2021
Nakhon Sawan hospital closed by staff infection

A nurse at the hospital during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



NAKHON SAWAN: Chum Saeng Hospital in Chum Saeng district of this upper Central province has been closed until July 10 after four medical personnel were infected with Covid-19 from helping a woman give birth. It was not immediately clear whether the four had been vaccinated against the disease.

The woman delivered her baby at the hospital on June 18. After the birth, she had a chest pain and was then found to have Covid-19.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chalit Poomruang
BANGKOK POST



