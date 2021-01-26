January 26, 2021

Buriram Immigration inspector shunted over visa for pirated-goods smuggler

Buriram downtown

Buildings in Buriram town. Photo: Mr. GentleCN.


An immigration inspector in Buri Ram province has been transferred to an inactive post over the approval of a visa to study Buddhist dhamma for a Chinese man who was subsequently caught in Bangkok trading in counterfeit goods.

Immigration Bureau commissioner Sompong Chingduang signed the order transferring Pol Maj Jakkrapong Phermkamlang to the bureau’s operations centre, an inform source said on Tuesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST

