Buriram Immigration inspector shunted over visa for pirated-goods smuggler

Buriram Immigration inspector shunted over visa for pirated-goods smuggler1 min read
An immigration inspector in Buri Ram province has been transferred to an inactive post over the approval of a visa to study Buddhist dhamma for a Chinese man who was subsequently caught in Bangkok trading in counterfeit goods.
Immigration Bureau commissioner Sompong Chingduang signed the order transferring Pol Maj Jakkrapong Phermkamlang to the bureau’s operations centre, an inform source said on Tuesday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST