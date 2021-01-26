Tourism Council of Thailand says Q1 2021 tourism confidence index drops to 53





It is estimated that 6.69 million foreign travellers visited Thailand in 2020, an 83% decrease from 2019. The visitors generated revenue of around 300 billion baht, an 80% decrease from the previous year.

The tourism confidence index for the first quarter of 2021 is forecast to be 53, compared to 62 in Q4 2020, which is lower than the average, as many businesses are worried about the latest COVID-19 outbreak, which may take at least two months to bring under control.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts

SHARE THIS ARTICLE: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

Email





