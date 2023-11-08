Disabled Woman Electrocuted by Street Lamp in Pathum Thani

On November 7th, 2023, Mr. Sarawut Songsivilai, the Director-General of the Department of Highways, publicly stated about an incident in which a disabled person was electrocuted by a street lamp on a traffic island in Sam Khok, Pathum Thani.

Sarawut and the Department of Highways officials expressed their condolences to the victim’s family and ordered the Pathum Thani Highway to investigate the true cause of the incident.

By Kittisak Phalaharn

The Pattaya News

