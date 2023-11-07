}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe Thai PM Srettha Thavisin aware of death threat

Thai PM Srettha Thavisin aware of death threat

TN November 7, 2023 0
Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin during a Pheu Thai party political meeting.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin during a Pheu Thai party political meeting. Photo: เศรษฐา ทวีสิน - Srettha Thavisin / Facebook.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said today that he has received a police report informing him that a man had posted a death threat online, because he is claimed he is disappointed by the failure of the Pheu Thai party to keep its manifesto promises.

Man Arrested for Posting Threatening Messages On X Against Thai PM Srettha Thavisin

Police from the Cybercrime Suppression Division have arrested the suspect, who posted the threat on the X platform. The as yet unidentified man claimed, however, that he made the threat out of a sudden impulse and disappointment.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

