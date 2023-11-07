Thai PM Srettha Thavisin aware of death threat
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said today that he has received a police report informing him that a man had posted a death threat online, because he is claimed he is disappointed by the failure of the Pheu Thai party to keep its manifesto promises.
Man Arrested for Posting Threatening Messages On X Against Thai PM Srettha Thavisin
Police from the Cybercrime Suppression Division have arrested the suspect, who posted the threat on the X platform. The as yet unidentified man claimed, however, that he made the threat out of a sudden impulse and disappointment.
