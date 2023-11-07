Thai PM Srettha Thavisin aware of death threat

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said today that he has received a police report informing him that a man had posted a death threat online, because he is claimed he is disappointed by the failure of the Pheu Thai party to keep its manifesto promises.

Police from the Cybercrime Suppression Division have arrested the suspect, who posted the threat on the X platform. The as yet unidentified man claimed, however, that he made the threat out of a sudden impulse and disappointment.

