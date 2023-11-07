}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe Thailand Launches ‘Soft Power’ Strategy to Boost Economy

TN November 7, 2023 0
Thai Khon dancer during a performance in Hahoe Folk Village

Thai Khon dancer during a performance in Hahoe Folk Village, South Korea. Photo: Robert.

BANGKOK (NNT) – The government has launched an ambitious strategy to harness the nation’s ’soft power’ with the aim of generating an annual revenue of approximately 4 trillion baht within the next four years. A core component of this initiative is the creation of the Thailand Creative Content Agency (THACCA), an institution designed to foster and promote Thai creative industries on a global scale.

Chula Emphasizes on the Effort to Drive the Thai Economy with Thai Soft Power

The government’s plan involves a comprehensive training program for 20 million individuals, targeting the enhancement of 11 distinct creative sectors. These sectors encompass a wide range of cultural and economic areas including food, sports, festivals, tourism, music, books, movies, games, arts, design, and fashion.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit
National News Bureau of Thailand

