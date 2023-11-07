Thailand Launches ‘Soft Power’ Strategy to Boost Economy

BANGKOK (NNT) – The government has launched an ambitious strategy to harness the nation’s ’soft power’ with the aim of generating an annual revenue of approximately 4 trillion baht within the next four years. A core component of this initiative is the creation of the Thailand Creative Content Agency (THACCA), an institution designed to foster and promote Thai creative industries on a global scale.

Chula Emphasizes on the Effort to Drive the Thai Economy with Thai Soft Power

The government’s plan involves a comprehensive training program for 20 million individuals, targeting the enhancement of 11 distinct creative sectors. These sectors encompass a wide range of cultural and economic areas including food, sports, festivals, tourism, music, books, movies, games, arts, design, and fashion.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit

National News Bureau of Thailand

