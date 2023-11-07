Chiang Mai to Convert Red Trucks to Electric Vehicles
On November 6th, 2023, Mr. Danainut Chokamnuay, the Assistant Minister of Industry, and relevant officials stated to Thai national media about signature transportation in Chiang Mai: Red Trucks.
Thai government extends subsidy for Electric Vehicle buyers until 2027
Danainut publicly revealed that Chiang Mai is one of the unique cities that conserve its culture and natural environment aspects in a fascinating way. Red trucks or red taxis are public transportation units that have been with Chiang Mai for a long time.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Adam Judd
TPNNational
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!