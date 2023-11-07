}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe Chiang Mai to Convert Red Trucks to Electric Vehicles

November 7, 2023
Road traffic in Chiang Mai

Songthaews and motorcycles in Chiang Mai. Photo: Pxhere.

On November 6th, 2023, Mr. Danainut Chokamnuay, the Assistant Minister of Industry, and relevant officials stated to Thai national media about signature transportation in Chiang Mai: Red Trucks.

Thai government extends subsidy for Electric Vehicle buyers until 2027

Danainut publicly revealed that Chiang Mai is one of the unique cities that conserve its culture and natural environment aspects in a fascinating way. Red trucks or red taxis are public transportation units that have been with Chiang Mai for a long time.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Adam Judd
TPNNational

