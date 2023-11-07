}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe Phuket ‘safety sandbox’ set to begin

TN November 7, 2023 0
Kayaks on Nai Harn Beach, Phuket island.

Photo: Phuket@photographer.net / flickr.

PHUKET: The so-called “Safety Phuket Island Sandbox” will officially begin on Nov 26 at Pa Tong beach and Walking Street in Muang district as part of a Public Health Ministry pilot scheme to promote health and safety for tourists.

Phuket Immigration Investigates Alleged Russian Working at Tour Booth

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will preside over the opening event, according to Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon, the Phuket Public Health Office chief.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST

