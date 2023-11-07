Phuket ‘safety sandbox’ set to begin

PHUKET: The so-called “Safety Phuket Island Sandbox” will officially begin on Nov 26 at Pa Tong beach and Walking Street in Muang district as part of a Public Health Ministry pilot scheme to promote health and safety for tourists.

Phuket Immigration Investigates Alleged Russian Working at Tour Booth

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will preside over the opening event, according to Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon, the Phuket Public Health Office chief.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts