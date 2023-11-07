Phuket ‘safety sandbox’ set to begin
PHUKET: The so-called “Safety Phuket Island Sandbox” will officially begin on Nov 26 at Pa Tong beach and Walking Street in Muang district as part of a Public Health Ministry pilot scheme to promote health and safety for tourists.
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will preside over the opening event, according to Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon, the Phuket Public Health Office chief.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Achadthaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST
