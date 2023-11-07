Iranian Tourist Seriously Injured After Being Rescued from Drowning in Krabi
A 71 year-old Iranian tourist has sustained severe injuries after he was rescued from nearly drowning in the Ao Luek district.
The head of the Than Bok Khorani National Park Mr. Siriwat Suebsai told the Phuket Express that on Monday (November 6th) they were notified that a tourist was unconscious at the Pak Kah Island which is about three kilometers from the Hong Islands.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
