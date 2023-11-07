}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe Iranian Tourist Seriously Injured After Being Rescued from Drowning in Krabi

Iranian Tourist Seriously Injured After Being Rescued from Drowning in Krabi

TN November 7, 2023 0
Tourists at Railay beach in Krabi

Tourists at Railay beach in Rai Leh (Railay) bay, Krabi. Photo: kallerna.

A 71 year-old Iranian tourist has sustained severe injuries after he was rescued from nearly drowning in the Ao Luek district.

Pattaya Teen Rescues Depressed Woman Walking into Sea to try to Drown Herself

The head of the Than Bok Khorani National Park Mr. Siriwat Suebsai told the Phuket Express that on Monday (November 6th) they were notified that a tourist was unconscious at the Pak Kah Island which is about three kilometers from the Hong Islands.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

