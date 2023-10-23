Pattaya Teen Rescues Depressed Woman Walking into Sea to try to Drown Herself
A 17-year-old Thai teen rescued a suicidal woman after witnessing her walking into the Pattaya sea in an attempt to harm herself early this morning.
The incident was reported to Pattaya police at 3:30 AM today, October 23rd, on Pattaya Beach close to Soi Pattaya 9, Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province. Emergency responders, Pattaya police, and The Pattaya News promptly rushed to the scene.
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News