Thai government prepares land ownership papers for farmers

Sunrise over the Tapioca fields in Eastern Thailand. Photo: Dean Croshere.

The government has vowed to allow farmers to turn their Sor Por Kor 4-01 papers into title deeds on more than 22 million rai of land early next year.

Farmers Suffer Severe Drought in Nakhon Ratchasima

On Oct 12, the Agricultural Land Reform Committee (ALRC) agreed in principle with a plan to revise its regulations to allow Sor Por Kor 4-01 landholders to convert their land reform papers into title deeds.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Penchan Charoensuthipan, Supoj Wancharoen and Apinya Wipatayotin

BANGKOK POST

