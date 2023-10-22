Thai government prepares land ownership papers for farmers

TN October 22, 2023 0
Sunrise over a Cassava field farm in Eastern Thailand.

Sunrise over the Tapioca fields in Eastern Thailand. Photo: Dean Croshere.

The government has vowed to allow farmers to turn their Sor Por Kor 4-01 papers into title deeds on more than 22 million rai of land early next year.

Farmers Suffer Severe Drought in Nakhon Ratchasima

On Oct 12, the Agricultural Land Reform Committee (ALRC) agreed in principle with a plan to revise its regulations to allow Sor Por Kor 4-01 landholders to convert their land reform papers into title deeds.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Penchan Charoensuthipan, Supoj Wancharoen and Apinya Wipatayotin
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Interior of BMW i7 electric car

Government to promote production and use of EVs in Thailand

TN October 22, 2023 0
Thaksin Shinawatra in USA.

Thaksin Shinawatra’s Hospital Stay Under Review by Department of Corrections

TN October 22, 2023 0
Bars at Soi Cowboy in Bangkok

Survey Shows Most Thais Disagree with Later Closing Hours of Nightlife Businesses

TN October 22, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Sunrise over a Cassava field farm in Eastern Thailand.

Thai government prepares land ownership papers for farmers

TN October 22, 2023 0
Interior of BMW i7 electric car

Government to promote production and use of EVs in Thailand

TN October 22, 2023 0
Thaksin Shinawatra in USA.

Thaksin Shinawatra’s Hospital Stay Under Review by Department of Corrections

TN October 22, 2023 0
Bars at Soi Cowboy in Bangkok

Survey Shows Most Thais Disagree with Later Closing Hours of Nightlife Businesses

TN October 22, 2023 0
Flooded street in Pattaya after heavy rain

Heavy rains triggered flash flooding in Pattaya yesterday

TN October 22, 2023 0