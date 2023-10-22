Thai government prepares land ownership papers for farmers
The government has vowed to allow farmers to turn their Sor Por Kor 4-01 papers into title deeds on more than 22 million rai of land early next year.
On Oct 12, the Agricultural Land Reform Committee (ALRC) agreed in principle with a plan to revise its regulations to allow Sor Por Kor 4-01 landholders to convert their land reform papers into title deeds.
Penchan Charoensuthipan, Supoj Wancharoen and Apinya Wipatayotin
BANGKOK POST
