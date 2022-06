PM Prayut Chan-o-cha called a special meeting with all relevant parties to discuss the world economy. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.









Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has dismissed the findings of an opinion poll that placed him behind the opposition’s Paetongtarn Shinawatra, saying his actions spoke louder than any pollster’s political survey.

“A poll is just a poll,” Gen Prayut told reporters on Monday, after a deep sigh.

