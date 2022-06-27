Pilots and airlines reminded to comply with Thailand’s relaxed COVID-19 measures









The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has issued a notice (NOTAM) to pilots and airlines, reminding them to comply with the latest, but relaxed COVID-19 measures in Thailand, which will become effective on July 1st.

The relaxations include:

• No “Thailand Pass” required for any overseas arrival

• No fully vaccinated overseas arrivals are required to undergo COVID-19 tests upon arrival, unless they develop symptoms, in which case they will be advised to take a rapid antigen test.

• Passengers who are not vaccinated or are only partially vaccinated will be required to show a negative,professionally administered rapid antigen test or RT-PCR test result from a test taken within the 72 hours prior to departure, so they can enter Thailand on the same basis as those who are fully vaccinated.

• All airlines must check their passengers’ vaccination certification or negative test results. If passengers do not have either of the two certificates, they will be required to comply with disease control officials at the immigration checkpoint.

• In order to facilitate immigration procedures for air crew, airlines can submit documents, certifying that their crews meet the health requirements. Thai disease control officials may ask for the documents to be examined.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

