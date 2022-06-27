June 27, 2022

52 Thais, Foreigners Arrested at Illegal Casino in Bangkok

16 hours ago TN
Street in Bang Kapi district, Bangkok

Street in Bang Kapi district of Bangkok. Photo: Serj Kras.




BANGKOK, June 27 (TNA) – Police recently arrested 52 Thai and foreign gamblers at an illegal casino on a basement of a high rise in Huai Khwang district, according to Bangkok’s deputy police chief.

Pol Maj Gen Jirasant Kaewsaeng-ek, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said police from the 191 Special Operations Unit and the Metropolitan Police Division 2 arrested the people while they were playing baccarat in the high rise building on Ratchadaphisek 18 Road and the MPB was investigating if local police had turned a blind eye on the illegal casino.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Bangkok's BMA Volvo FM 6x4 fire truck

Fire hits Bangkok’s Sampheng market, 2 killed

2 days ago TN
Royal Thai Police Toyota Corolla Altis at Suvarnabhumi International Airport

Owner of Japanese Sushi Chain Detained at Suvarnabhumi Airport After Fraud Claims

6 days ago TN
Inside a train of Bangkok's MRT Blue Line

Passengers asked not to flick long hair while on Bangkok’s sky train

6 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Marijuana plant (Cannabis sativa)

Cannabis-related business entrepreneurs must be a Thai national aged over 20 years old with no recent illegal drug case history

8 hours ago TN
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Luzhsky training range during the main stage of the Zapad joint Russian-Belarusian strategic exercises

Brutal Russian attack on Ukraine: missile hits shopping mall with ‘1000 civilians inside’

8 hours ago TN
Video of a Russian missile in Ukraine that flips over and impacts at the launch site

Video of Russian missile failure: flips over and hits launch site

8 hours ago TN
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha called a special meeting with all relevant parties to discuss the world economy

‘Poll is just a poll’: Thai PM Prayut

16 hours ago TN
SAS and Turkish Airlines aircrafts parked at Stockholm-Arlanda Airport, Sweden

Pilots and airlines reminded to comply with Thailand’s relaxed COVID-19 measures

16 hours ago TN