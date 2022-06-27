52 Thais, Foreigners Arrested at Illegal Casino in Bangkok









BANGKOK, June 27 (TNA) – Police recently arrested 52 Thai and foreign gamblers at an illegal casino on a basement of a high rise in Huai Khwang district, according to Bangkok’s deputy police chief.

Pol Maj Gen Jirasant Kaewsaeng-ek, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said police from the 191 Special Operations Unit and the Metropolitan Police Division 2 arrested the people while they were playing baccarat in the high rise building on Ratchadaphisek 18 Road and the MPB was investigating if local police had turned a blind eye on the illegal casino.

TNA

