Thai good Samaritan helps 10-year-old Chinese-American girl on trek from Chonburi to Bangkok to see her mother









A Thai good Samaritan helped a 10-year-old Chinese-American girl who was trudging alone on a roadside in Chonburi in an attempt to reach Bangkok to reunite with her mother.

The Thai Samaritan identified as Mr. Poommiphat Chaichana, 23, told local media that he found the girl walking alone on a poorly-lit road in the Nong Yai district of Chonburi at 9 PM on Wednesday, September 28th.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

