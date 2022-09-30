September 30, 2022

Phuket airport clarifies after passengers asked to get out of minivan

17 hours ago TN
Phuket International Airport (HKT) entrance

Minivans at Phuket International Airport (HKT) entrance. Photo: bfishadow / flickr.




The Phuket International Airport has clarified after a story of passengers who were asked to get out of a minivan has gone viral in social media.

The story went viral in social media this morning (September 29th) with a video and a message, “A minivan driver arrived at the airport to pick up customers who booked online. Airport staffers stopped the minivan at the airport exit before they asked the passengers who had booked online to get out of the minivan and take a registered taxi from the airport directly.”

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



