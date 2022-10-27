Chonburi FC Ends Contract with Its Player Involved in Drunk-Driving









CHONBURI, Oct 27 (TNA) – The Chonburi Football Club has announced to immediately terminate its contract with its goalkeeper who killed a person and seriously injured another in his drunk-driving while its team manager resigned to take responsibility for the incident.

The fatal traffic accident happened in the early morning of Oct 26 when the car driven by goalkeeper Worawut Sukuna, 23, hit people in their morning walk on a seaside road in Muang district of Chon Buri. One person was killed and another was severely injured. Police found the driver’s blood alcohol level of 184mg/dL.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

