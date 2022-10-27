Mountain B nightclub fire in Sattahip claims 26th life
The death toll from the Mountain B nightclub inferno in Sattahip district rose to 26 people today, October 27th, 2022.
A 26-year-old submarine operator for the Royal Thai Navy, Lt JG Setthasak Chantra, died peacefully at Siriraj Hospital at 2 AM after fighting with his injuries for 83 days, according to Ronnarong Kaewphet, an activist lawyer who has stepped in to help the victims and families of the fire with legal matters.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
