Elderly Chinese tourist is Thailand’s second Coronavirus pneumonia case

Elderly Chinese tourist is Thailand’s second Coronavirus pneumonia case1 min read
Thailand’s second case of Coronavirus pneumonia has been diagnosed and the patient, a 74-year old Chinese tourist, is being treated at the state-run Bamrasnaradura Hospital in Nonthaburi province, public health permanent secretary Dr. Sukhum Kanchanapimai disclosed today.
He said that the patient, who arrived at Suvarnabhumi international airport from China on January 13th, was hospitalized after diagnosis.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World