Fri. Jan 17th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Elderly Chinese tourist is Thailand’s second Coronavirus pneumonia case

1 min read
6 mins ago TN
Immigration at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Immigration at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Bangkok. Photo: Sky 269.


Thailand’s second case of Coronavirus pneumonia has been diagnosed and the patient, a 74-year old Chinese tourist, is being treated at the state-run Bamrasnaradura Hospital in Nonthaburi province, public health permanent secretary Dr. Sukhum Kanchanapimai disclosed today.

He said that the patient, who arrived at Suvarnabhumi international airport from China on January 13th, was hospitalized after diagnosis.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

TG pilot under probe in Frankfurt for alleged violation of aviation safety standards

15 mins ago TN
1 min read

Driving at under 90kph in the right lane of highways may become an offence

3 days ago TN
1 min read

Coronavirus-infected Chinese tourist being treated in Thailand

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Elderly Chinese tourist is Thailand’s second Coronavirus pneumonia case

6 mins ago TN
1 min read

TG pilot under probe in Frankfurt for alleged violation of aviation safety standards

15 mins ago TN
1 min read

Foreigner and two Thai people injured in motorbike crash in Pattaya

16 hours ago TN
1 min read

Chiang Mai gets cannabis clinic

19 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close