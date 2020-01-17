Elderly Chinese tourist is Thailand’s second Coronavirus pneumonia case





Thailand’s second case of Coronavirus pneumonia has been diagnosed and the patient, a 74-year old Chinese tourist, is being treated at the state-run Bamrasnaradura Hospital in Nonthaburi province, public health permanent secretary Dr. Sukhum Kanchanapimai disclosed today.

He said that the patient, who arrived at Suvarnabhumi international airport from China on January 13th, was hospitalized after diagnosis.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

