Fri. Jan 17th, 2020

TG pilot under probe in Frankfurt for alleged violation of aviation safety standards

Thai Airways A350 XWB

First A350 XWB for Thai Airways International in Tolouse. Photo: Airbus.


A pilot, employed by Thai Airways International, the national flag carrier, is being investigated by Germany’s BFU (Bundesstelle für Flugunfalluntersuchung/Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accidents Investigation) for descending below the standard altitude as his flight was approaching Frankfurt international airport.

According to Outsider’s Aviation Facebook page, the THAI’s Airbus A350-900 flight TG926, from Phuket to Frankfurt, was approaching Frankfurt airport at an altitude of 800 feet above ground, or 1,150 feet above mean sea level, which is below the standard safe minimum altitude.

Thai PBS World

