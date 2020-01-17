TG pilot under probe in Frankfurt for alleged violation of aviation safety standards





A pilot, employed by Thai Airways International, the national flag carrier, is being investigated by Germany’s BFU (Bundesstelle für Flugunfalluntersuchung/Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accidents Investigation) for descending below the standard altitude as his flight was approaching Frankfurt international airport.

According to Outsider’s Aviation Facebook page, the THAI’s Airbus A350-900 flight TG926, from Phuket to Frankfurt, was approaching Frankfurt airport at an altitude of 800 feet above ground, or 1,150 feet above mean sea level, which is below the standard safe minimum altitude.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



