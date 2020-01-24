Fri. Jan 24th, 2020

Two deputy national police chiefs axed in shock transfer

31 mins ago TN
Royal Thai police headquarters in Pathum Wan District

Royal Thai Police headquarters in Pathum Wan, Bangkok. Photo: Z3144228.


Two deputy national police chiefs were abruptly transferred on Thursday in a surprise reshuffle that has shaken Thailand’s police service.

Pol Col Krisana Pattanacharoen, deputy spokesman of the Royal Thai Police, today confirmed reports on social media about the sudden transfer of Pol Gen Veerachai Songmetta, the deputy national police chief, to the Prime Minister’s Office, effective as of Wednesday, by an order of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

