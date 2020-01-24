Two deputy national police chiefs axed in shock transfer





Two deputy national police chiefs were abruptly transferred on Thursday in a surprise reshuffle that has shaken Thailand’s police service.

Pol Col Krisana Pattanacharoen, deputy spokesman of the Royal Thai Police, today confirmed reports on social media about the sudden transfer of Pol Gen Veerachai Songmetta, the deputy national police chief, to the Prime Minister’s Office, effective as of Wednesday, by an order of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

By Thai PBS World

