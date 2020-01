Police said the couple behind a viral sex video filmed on Kasetsart University’s Bangkok campus turned themselves in on Tuesday and confessed they had uploaded the clip to a porn site.

The unnamed 30-year-old man and 24-year-old woman showed up at Bang Khen police station at noon on Tuesday to admit they had made the sex video on a tennis court on the campus.

GARY BOYLE

BANGKOK POST

