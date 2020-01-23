Suspect Claims Personal, Financial Problems are Motive behind Gold Robbery

Suspect Claims Personal, Financial Problems are Motive behind Gold Robbery1 min read
BANGKOK, Jan 23 (TNA) – The suspected gold shop robber claimed that personal issues and financial problems were the motive behind the fatal robbery at the gold shop in Lop Buri during the press conference at the Royal Thai Police headquarters Thursday morning.
The National Police Chief Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda, along with senior police officials who play key roles in dissolving the case were present at the press briefing.
