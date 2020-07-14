Body of man swept off rocks found near Freedom Beach in Phuket





PHUKET: Search teams this afternoon located and recovered the body of the Myanmar man who was swept off rocks by a large wave at Paradise beach on Sunday (July 12).

The body of Ar So Toy, 32, was discovered near Freedom Beach, on the southern side of the headland separating Karon from Patong, at about 2:35pm, an officer from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation office at Patong Municipality (DDPM-Patong) told The Phuket News.

By The Phuket News

