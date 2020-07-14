July 14, 2020

Visits by foreign diplomats, business representatives suspended

Emirates aircrew at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Emirates aircrew at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Photo: Mattes. CC BY-SA 3.0.


The government has temporarily banned the entry of foreign diplomats and special business representatives after the young daughter of the Sudanese attache was found to be infected with the coronavirus after the family arrived from Khartoum.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, on Tuesday announced the suspension of arrivals by privileged foreigners and business reps under special arrangements, and foreign diplomats and their families.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

