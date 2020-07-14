July 14, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Prayut Apologises for Two Coronavirus Cases of Foreigners in Thailand

1 min read
19 mins ago TN
Prayut Chan-o-cha during a speech at Thai Hotels Association

Prayut Chan-o-cha during a speech at Thai Hotels Association. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.


BANGKOK, July 14 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Tuesday apologised for the recent foreign arrivals, who were found infected with Covid-19 and were not isolated under the entry rules.

The prime minister said the problems occurred unexpectedly.

The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) would review and improve their work as the issue has an impact on the overall confidence in the country, he said.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

Prayut Apologises for Two Coronavirus Cases of Foreigners in Thailand 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Visits by foreign diplomats, business representatives suspended

14 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand Reports 7 New Imported Coronavirus Cases

39 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Thai AirAsia to Resume Flights Next Month

24 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Body of man swept off rocks found near Freedom Beach in Phuket

6 mins ago TN
1 min read

Visits by foreign diplomats, business representatives suspended

14 mins ago TN
1 min read

Prayut Apologises for Two Coronavirus Cases of Foreigners in Thailand

19 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19 testing for staff at Sukhumvit condo who may have had contact with an African diplomatic family

28 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close