Prayut Apologises for Two Coronavirus Cases of Foreigners in Thailand

Prayut Apologises for Two Coronavirus Cases of Foreigners in Thailand1 min read
BANGKOK, July 14 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Tuesday apologised for the recent foreign arrivals, who were found infected with Covid-19 and were not isolated under the entry rules.
The prime minister said the problems occurred unexpectedly.
The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) would review and improve their work as the issue has an impact on the overall confidence in the country, he said.
Full story: mcot.net
TNA