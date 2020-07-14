Prayut Apologises for Two Coronavirus Cases of Foreigners in Thailand





BANGKOK, July 14 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Tuesday apologised for the recent foreign arrivals, who were found infected with Covid-19 and were not isolated under the entry rules.

The prime minister said the problems occurred unexpectedly.

The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) would review and improve their work as the issue has an impact on the overall confidence in the country, he said.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

