July 14, 2020

COVID-19 testing for staff at Sukhumvit condo who may have had contact with an African diplomatic family

Sunset in Sukhumvit, Bangkok

Sunset in Sukhumvit, Bangkok. Photo: null0 / Wikimedia Commons.


Thai public health officials went to a condominium in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit area today, to test staff who had close contact with the family of an African diplomat, a member of which was found to be infected with for COVID-19.

The family arrived at Suvarnabhumi international airport on July 10th, and the nine-year old daughter tested positive at the airport. A second test, conducted at a private hospital, confirmed the result and she was admitted for treatment of a lung inflammation. She was then transferred to a state hospital for further treatment.

By Thai PBS World

