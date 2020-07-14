COVID-19 testing for staff at Sukhumvit condo who may have had contact with an African diplomatic family





Thai public health officials went to a condominium in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit area today, to test staff who had close contact with the family of an African diplomat, a member of which was found to be infected with for COVID-19.

The family arrived at Suvarnabhumi international airport on July 10th, and the nine-year old daughter tested positive at the airport. A second test, conducted at a private hospital, confirmed the result and she was admitted for treatment of a lung inflammation. She was then transferred to a state hospital for further treatment.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

